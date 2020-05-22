Amenities

Welcome to 7585 Grey Goose Way, a gorgeous brick-front townhome backing to trees in the Grove at Huntley Meadows community. This fine home has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a spacious 2-car garage. Elegant crown molding flows throughout the foyer, living room and dining room. Three large Palladian windows flood the living room with natural light. Off the living room is access to an expansive deck overlooking trees. The distinct dining area is highlighted by chair rail and a stylish light fixture. The spacious eat-in kitchen features recessed lighting, an upgraded light fixture, a deep double sink and 42-inch cabinets with crown molding. The master bedroom features French doors, a cathedral ceiling with a fan, a roomy walk-in closet and lots of windows. Deluxe and appealing, the master bath includes a separate shower, a Jacuzzi soaking tub with a window view of trees, dual sinks, French doors and a vaulted ceiling. A convenient laundry area is located on the bedroom level along with a full bath in the hall. The second and third bedrooms each have two windows. The lower level features a rec room with an inviting fireplace, a third full bath, and a door leading out to a fenced-in back yard. Be sure to take advantage of the community pool and tot lot. This home is in a great location near all major transportation routes, Old Town Alexandria and Fort Belvoir.