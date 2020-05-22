7555 GREY GOOSE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Gorgeous brick-front 3-level 3 bedrooms,3.5 baths, 2-car garage townhouse. Freshly painted, new laminate floor and carpet. Beautiful kitchen with brand new dishwasher and stove, newer refrigerator and granite counters! Large dining/breakfast room, separate living/dining room. Huge living room with palladian windows and a door leading out to the deck overlooking trees. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet, attached master bath with separate shower, Jaccuzi and dual sink vanity. Basement/Lower level has a fireplace, full bath and access to the fenced-in yard! Close to shopping and amenities, minutes to metro, I-495, Costco, Alexandria old town, Ft. Belvior, walk distance to restaurants, grocery stores. Listing agent is related to owner.