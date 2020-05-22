7541 Great Swan Court

Amenities

Beautifully Built End Unit Town Home w/Brick Front *Backs to Wooded Area *3 LVL 3BR 3.5 Bath *Gas Fireplace in Rec Room *Light and Bright Family Room*Eat in Kitchen with bump out opens to Deck*1 Car Attached Garage*Surround Sound in Ceiling of Rec Room* Spacious master suite w/walk in closet and oversize jetted tub/separate shower. Grove at Huntley Meadows is a quiet community with tot lot, pool and backs to Huntley Meadow Park. Great location, walk to shopping center and short drive to Fort Belvior or commuter routes! Pet accepted on case-by-case basis. Auto Garage Door Opener Bathroom(S) Ceramic Tile Closet(S) Walk In Crown Molding Fireplace Glass Doors Fireplace Mantel(S) Master Bathroom Separate Shower Master Bathroom Separate Tub Master Bedroom Full Bathroom Shades/Blinds Vanities Double Wall To Wall Carpeting Whirlpool Jets