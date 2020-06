Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

A Commuter's Dream! A 2 BR/1BA home just a couple blocks to the Huntington Metro in the heart of sought-after Jefferson Manor. New carpet on the main level, brand new front porch, and gleaming hardwood floors in the bedrooms. Finished basement rec room with high ceilings and lots of storage in the laundry/utility room. A quiet, friendly neighborhood with several planned events a year. Fully fenced backyard and driveway parking. Call agent for showings - 703-638-3154