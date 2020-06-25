6005 MONTICELLO ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

This is a totally adorable home right by the Huntington Metro! It has been completely updated-baths and kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout! New stainless appliances! Gourmet gas stove! Lots of light throughout! Cute front porch perfect for hanging out with a morning cup of coffee! Nice fenced backyard with shed! New, affordable, close commute to DC if you drive. Right off 495! Minutes from Old Town Alexandria as well! Don't miss out on this gem! Available September 1. Dogs only considered. No cats please.