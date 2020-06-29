All apartments in Huntington
Last updated August 13 2019

5905 Dewey Drive

5905 Dewey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5905 Dewey Drive, Huntington, VA 22303
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Private bedroom in 5bed/3bath house. You are renting a single room (1 tenant, preferably FEMALE) in our house. Owner pays for utilities unless renter is found wasteful and careless in consumption.
We also have 2 other room listings in the same house. These 3 rooms are on the first floor and have direct access to a full kitchen and living room to be shared with the owners. Renters will have their own bathroom upstairs to share with each other and are responsible for cleaning it. Renters will also have access to washer and dryer, backyard, parking in the neighborhood, internet. We are also happy to provide free bedding's. We (my 13-year-old son and I) also live with an old, friendly, and low-maintenance husky.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5905 Dewey Drive have any available units?
5905 Dewey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 5905 Dewey Drive have?
Some of 5905 Dewey Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5905 Dewey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5905 Dewey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5905 Dewey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5905 Dewey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 5905 Dewey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5905 Dewey Drive offers parking.
Does 5905 Dewey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5905 Dewey Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5905 Dewey Drive have a pool?
No, 5905 Dewey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5905 Dewey Drive have accessible units?
No, 5905 Dewey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5905 Dewey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5905 Dewey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5905 Dewey Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5905 Dewey Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

