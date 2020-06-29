5905 Dewey Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

Private bedroom in 5bed/3bath house. You are renting a single room (1 tenant, preferably FEMALE) in our house. Owner pays for utilities unless renter is found wasteful and careless in consumption.

We also have 2 other room listings in the same house. These 3 rooms are on the first floor and have direct access to a full kitchen and living room to be shared with the owners. Renters will have their own bathroom upstairs to share with each other and are responsible for cleaning it. Renters will also have access to washer and dryer, backyard, parking in the neighborhood, internet. We are also happy to provide free bedding's. We (my 13-year-old son and I) also live with an old, friendly, and low-maintenance husky.