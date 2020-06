Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym pool hot tub sauna

Light and bright with tree top views! Spacious floor plan with 2 master suites. Newly updated, wood floors, new carpet, fresh paint, fixtures, appliances, and more! Come enjoy all Montebello has to offer. Huge outdoor pool, indoor pool with hot tub, sauna, gym, convenience store, salon, restaurant, and more. Shuttle service, walk to Huntington Metro, and just minutes from Old Town Alexandria!