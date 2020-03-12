5830 Edgehill Dr

Amenities
Town home Walk to DC metro - Property Id: 116772
Designer Home with high-end finishes. Quick WALK to Huntington Metro (yellow line) and 5 min from Old Town Alexandria. Park views, fully fenced backyard, 2 car driveway. The house just went through a complete renovation so everything is brand new! We accept pets of all size (inquire for pet fee). This is a commuter's dream nestled in a quiet neighborhood, tons of natural light and great for entertaining! Enjoy the 2 bedrooms upstairs with a shared full bath (double vanity + large shower) and the En-suite bedroom in the basement with private full bath (jetted tub).
The chef's kitchen is amazing for entertaining! 6 burner gas range, tons of cabinets, warming drawer, double sink and great counter space. All the fixtures and finishes are high-end (owners are designer and builder) so you will feel right at home. Feel free to inquire to schedule a walk through (appointments only).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116772
Property Id 116772
(RLNE4849094)