5830 Edgehill Dr

Town home Walk to DC metro - Property Id: 116772



Designer Home with high-end finishes. Quick WALK to Huntington Metro (yellow line) and 5 min from Old Town Alexandria. Park views, fully fenced backyard, 2 car driveway. The house just went through a complete renovation so everything is brand new! We accept pets of all size (inquire for pet fee). This is a commuter's dream nestled in a quiet neighborhood, tons of natural light and great for entertaining! Enjoy the 2 bedrooms upstairs with a shared full bath (double vanity + large shower) and the En-suite bedroom in the basement with private full bath (jetted tub).

The chef's kitchen is amazing for entertaining! 6 burner gas range, tons of cabinets, warming drawer, double sink and great counter space. All the fixtures and finishes are high-end (owners are designer and builder) so you will feel right at home. Feel free to inquire to schedule a walk through (appointments only).

