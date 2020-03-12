All apartments in Huntington
Find more places like 5830 Edgehill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington, VA
/
5830 Edgehill Dr
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

5830 Edgehill Dr

5830 Edgehill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5830 Edgehill Drive, Huntington, VA 22303
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Town home Walk to DC metro - Property Id: 116772

Designer Home with high-end finishes. Quick WALK to Huntington Metro (yellow line) and 5 min from Old Town Alexandria. Park views, fully fenced backyard, 2 car driveway. The house just went through a complete renovation so everything is brand new! We accept pets of all size (inquire for pet fee). This is a commuter's dream nestled in a quiet neighborhood, tons of natural light and great for entertaining! Enjoy the 2 bedrooms upstairs with a shared full bath (double vanity + large shower) and the En-suite bedroom in the basement with private full bath (jetted tub).
The chef's kitchen is amazing for entertaining! 6 burner gas range, tons of cabinets, warming drawer, double sink and great counter space. All the fixtures and finishes are high-end (owners are designer and builder) so you will feel right at home. Feel free to inquire to schedule a walk through (appointments only).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116772
Property Id 116772

(RLNE4849094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5830 Edgehill Dr have any available units?
5830 Edgehill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 5830 Edgehill Dr have?
Some of 5830 Edgehill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5830 Edgehill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5830 Edgehill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5830 Edgehill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5830 Edgehill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5830 Edgehill Dr offer parking?
No, 5830 Edgehill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5830 Edgehill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5830 Edgehill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5830 Edgehill Dr have a pool?
No, 5830 Edgehill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5830 Edgehill Dr have accessible units?
No, 5830 Edgehill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5830 Edgehill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5830 Edgehill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5830 Edgehill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5830 Edgehill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy
Huntington, VA 22303
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy
Huntington, VA 22303
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy
Huntington, VA 22303

Similar Pages

Huntington 1 BedroomsHuntington 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Apartments with Washer-DryerHuntington Dog Friendly Apartments
Huntington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MD
Temple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University