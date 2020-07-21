All apartments in Huntington
2715 FORT DRIVE
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

2715 FORT DRIVE

2715 Fort Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Fort Drive, Huntington, VA 22303
Groveton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Ideal location! Stunning home! Welcome home to this gorgeous updated 3 BR/2 BA home close to the METRO. Newly renovated open kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters. Pass through to light-filled family room addition with vaulted ceilings. Gleaming hardwood floors. Finished basement with egress and full bath for possible 3rd bedroom or home office. Laundry. Large fully-fenced backyard with shaded patio and shed. 2 driveway parking spaces. One block to shops, restaurants, public transportation. Friendly neighborhood with annual events. Easy commute to beltway, Rt.1, Fort Belvoir, National Harbor. A beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 FORT DRIVE have any available units?
2715 FORT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 2715 FORT DRIVE have?
Some of 2715 FORT DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 FORT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2715 FORT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 FORT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2715 FORT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 2715 FORT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2715 FORT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2715 FORT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 FORT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 FORT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2715 FORT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2715 FORT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2715 FORT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 FORT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 FORT DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 FORT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2715 FORT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
