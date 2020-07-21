2715 FORT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Ideal location! Stunning home! Welcome home to this gorgeous updated 3 BR/2 BA home close to the METRO. Newly renovated open kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters. Pass through to light-filled family room addition with vaulted ceilings. Gleaming hardwood floors. Finished basement with egress and full bath for possible 3rd bedroom or home office. Laundry. Large fully-fenced backyard with shaded patio and shed. 2 driveway parking spaces. One block to shops, restaurants, public transportation. Friendly neighborhood with annual events. Easy commute to beltway, Rt.1, Fort Belvoir, National Harbor. A beauty!