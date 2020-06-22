2709 FORT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Schedule ONine. Walking distance to Huntington Metro, and shops. Newer Windows! 2 bedrooms up and renovated bath in hall. REc room or bedroom in basement with full bath. Laundry room is there too. Front porch! Sep dining room. Hardwood floors. Small kitchen - use back porch as pantry and expand it, Fresh paint 2 years, new stove and countertops/backsplash/flooring in kitchen. Basement den is use as 3rd BR with closet, Fenced flat side and back yard, large Shed, Driveway and street Parking.