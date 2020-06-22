All apartments in Huntington
Last updated March 4 2020 at 2:23 PM

2709 FORT DRIVE

2709 Fort Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Fort Drive, Huntington, VA 22303
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Schedule ONine. Walking distance to Huntington Metro, and shops. Newer Windows! 2 bedrooms up and renovated bath in hall. REc room or bedroom in basement with full bath. Laundry room is there too. Front porch! Sep dining room. Hardwood floors. Small kitchen - use back porch as pantry and expand it, Fresh paint 2 years, new stove and countertops/backsplash/flooring in kitchen. Basement den is use as 3rd BR with closet, Fenced flat side and back yard, large Shed, Driveway and street Parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 FORT DRIVE have any available units?
2709 FORT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 2709 FORT DRIVE have?
Some of 2709 FORT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 FORT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2709 FORT DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 FORT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2709 FORT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 2709 FORT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2709 FORT DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2709 FORT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 FORT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 FORT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2709 FORT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2709 FORT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2709 FORT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 FORT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 FORT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 FORT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2709 FORT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
