2624 Wagon Dr

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo walking distance from Huntington Metro! Before we get into the interior details of this amazing space, you need to know that this unit has been decked out with brand new wall to wall carpeting and has been freshly painted throughout. On top of all this all the utilities are included! Now, heading into this unit you are met with the foyer area which leads to the spacious living room/dining room combo featuring access to the spacious balcony. Heading further you will find the kitchen boasting ample cabinet and counter space. The bedrooms feature generous reach-in closet space and ample natural light. Available now this unit is a must see so do not miss your chance!