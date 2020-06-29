All apartments in Huntington
Last updated September 6 2019 at 8:58 AM

2624 Wagon Dr

2624 Wagon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2624 Wagon Drive, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo walking distance from Huntington Metro! Before we get into the interior details of this amazing space, you need to know that this unit has been decked out with brand new wall to wall carpeting and has been freshly painted throughout. On top of all this all the utilities are included! Now, heading into this unit you are met with the foyer area which leads to the spacious living room/dining room combo featuring access to the spacious balcony. Heading further you will find the kitchen boasting ample cabinet and counter space. The bedrooms feature generous reach-in closet space and ample natural light. Available now this unit is a must see so do not miss your chance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 Wagon Dr have any available units?
2624 Wagon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
Is 2624 Wagon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2624 Wagon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 Wagon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2624 Wagon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 2624 Wagon Dr offer parking?
No, 2624 Wagon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2624 Wagon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 Wagon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 Wagon Dr have a pool?
No, 2624 Wagon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2624 Wagon Dr have accessible units?
No, 2624 Wagon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 Wagon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2624 Wagon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2624 Wagon Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2624 Wagon Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
