Last updated December 5 2019 at 10:32 AM

2374 Huntington Court Station

2374 Huntington Station Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2374 Huntington Station Ct, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Property Description: -3 Bedrooms, Two Full bathrooms, Two 1/2 bathrooms

Status: Move-in Ready (Unfurnished)
Property Address: 2374 Huntington Court Station, Alex, VA 22303
Type of property: Townhouse
Living Square Feet: 1612
County: Fairfax County
Nearest Metro: Huntington Metro Station (Yellow Line) Short 3 min walk
Lease terms: 1 year (Utilities not included)
Rental Rate: $3000
Security Deposit: $3000
Pet policy: Small Pets Allowed

Interior Features:

Bedroom Information
- 3 Bedrooms on 1st Upper Level: 3
Bathroom Information
- 2 Bathrooms (Full) On 1st Upper Level
- 1 Bathroom (Half) On Main Level
- 1 Bathroom (Half) On 1st Lower Level
- 2 Bathrooms (Half)
- 2 Bathrooms (Full)

Interior Information
- Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Oven/Range-Gas, Microwave, Oven-Double, Washer, Refrigerator, Five Burner Stove
- Common Walls: 2+ Common Walls
- Door Features: French, Sliding Glass
- Interior Features: Kitchen - Eat-In, Combination Kitchen/Dining, Upgraded Countertops, Crown Moldings, Master Bath(s), Wood Floors, Window Treatments
- Living Area
- Wall & Ceiling Types: 9+ Ceilings, Tray Ceilings, Vaulted Ceilings

Room Information
- Living Room, Dining Room, Master Bedroom, Bedroom 2, Bedroom 3, Kitchen, Family Room, Foyer, Study, Laundry, Attic

Basement Information
- Front Entrance, Connecting Stairway, Fully Finished, Walkout Level

Additional features:
*Master Bedroom
Double walk-in closet in master bedroom
Walk-in Elizabeth Closet
Bathroom
His and her sink
Bathtub and standing shower
Sunflower showerhead
A separate closed-door toilet room
Walk-in closet in guest room

*Kitchen
Granite Kitchen Counter Tops
All Stainless Steel Appliances
Laminate Basement and Main level floors
Third-Level Washer and Dryer
New LG Top-load washer, and side-load dryer
Attic Storage
Two car garage with one guest residential parking pass

Parking Information
- 2 Parking Spaces in Attached Garage
- 1 Street Parking Space with Permit

School Information
- Elementary School: CAMERON
- Middle Or Junior School: TWAIN
- High School: EDISON
- School District Name: FAIRFAX COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Directions:
From 495 (Local Lanes), take Exit 176A- Telegraph Road exit (South); Stay to Left and take Huntington Ave then merge left onto Huntington Station Avenue. Left on Metro view; Right on Midtown, Straight to Huntington Station Court.

Access
- 3-minute drive to I495/I295/I95
- 10-minute drive to National Harbor, MGM
- Local Grocery Stores
- Bestway Supermarket (10-minute walk)
- Whole Foods (5-minute walk from King Street Station)
- 24 hr Wal-Mart (10-minute drive)
-
Nearby
- Old Town
- AMC Movie Theater
- Mount Vernon
- Mount Vernon Recreational Center
- Planet Fitness

Applicants must provide:
2 years of employment references and 2 most recent pay stubs
2 years of residential references
Good credit is a must.

Smoke-free. Drug-free.
NO subleasing allowed.
Credit Check fee of $39 per applicant
Serious Inquiries only- Call to schedule a viewing
Open House-Dec 9 (Sun) 12 NN-3 PM
Rae

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

