Property Description: -3 Bedrooms, Two Full bathrooms, Two 1/2 bathrooms



Status: Move-in Ready (Unfurnished)

Property Address: 2374 Huntington Court Station, Alex, VA 22303

Type of property: Townhouse

Living Square Feet: 1612

County: Fairfax County

Nearest Metro: Huntington Metro Station (Yellow Line) Short 3 min walk

Lease terms: 1 year (Utilities not included)

Rental Rate: $3000

Security Deposit: $3000

Pet policy: Small Pets Allowed



Interior Features:



Bedroom Information

- 3 Bedrooms on 1st Upper Level: 3

Bathroom Information

- 2 Bathrooms (Full) On 1st Upper Level

- 1 Bathroom (Half) On Main Level

- 1 Bathroom (Half) On 1st Lower Level

- 2 Bathrooms (Half)

- 2 Bathrooms (Full)



Interior Information

- Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Oven/Range-Gas, Microwave, Oven-Double, Washer, Refrigerator, Five Burner Stove

- Common Walls: 2+ Common Walls

- Door Features: French, Sliding Glass

- Interior Features: Kitchen - Eat-In, Combination Kitchen/Dining, Upgraded Countertops, Crown Moldings, Master Bath(s), Wood Floors, Window Treatments

- Living Area

- Wall & Ceiling Types: 9+ Ceilings, Tray Ceilings, Vaulted Ceilings



Room Information

- Living Room, Dining Room, Master Bedroom, Bedroom 2, Bedroom 3, Kitchen, Family Room, Foyer, Study, Laundry, Attic



Basement Information

- Front Entrance, Connecting Stairway, Fully Finished, Walkout Level



Additional features:

*Master Bedroom

Double walk-in closet in master bedroom

Walk-in Elizabeth Closet

Bathroom

His and her sink

Bathtub and standing shower

Sunflower showerhead

A separate closed-door toilet room

Walk-in closet in guest room



*Kitchen

Granite Kitchen Counter Tops

All Stainless Steel Appliances

Laminate Basement and Main level floors

Third-Level Washer and Dryer

New LG Top-load washer, and side-load dryer

Attic Storage

Two car garage with one guest residential parking pass



Parking Information

- 2 Parking Spaces in Attached Garage

- 1 Street Parking Space with Permit



School Information

- Elementary School: CAMERON

- Middle Or Junior School: TWAIN

- High School: EDISON

- School District Name: FAIRFAX COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS



Directions:

From 495 (Local Lanes), take Exit 176A- Telegraph Road exit (South); Stay to Left and take Huntington Ave then merge left onto Huntington Station Avenue. Left on Metro view; Right on Midtown, Straight to Huntington Station Court.



Access

- 3-minute drive to I495/I295/I95

- 10-minute drive to National Harbor, MGM

- Local Grocery Stores

- Bestway Supermarket (10-minute walk)

- Whole Foods (5-minute walk from King Street Station)

- 24 hr Wal-Mart (10-minute drive)

-

Nearby

- Old Town

- AMC Movie Theater

- Mount Vernon

- Mount Vernon Recreational Center

- Planet Fitness



Applicants must provide:

2 years of employment references and 2 most recent pay stubs

2 years of residential references

Good credit is a must.



Smoke-free. Drug-free.

NO subleasing allowed.

Credit Check fee of $39 per applicant

Serious Inquiries only- Call to schedule a viewing

Open House-Dec 9 (Sun) 12 NN-3 PM

Rae