2059 Huntington Ave.
2059 Huntington Ave
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:10 PM

2059 Huntington Ave

2059 Huntington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2059 Huntington Avenue, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
FOR RENT â 2BR and 2BA condo; close to the metro. Only 4 stops to Crystal City. Newly renovated, spacious with upgraded kitchen; new appliances including dishwasher, Electrolux stove with double oven, refrigerator with ice maker, garbage disposal, microwave oven and features granite counter tops. Updated bathrooms and ample closet space is waiting for you. The Primary BR features, on suite bath and walk in closet. Quiet end unit with balcony overlooking the pool and tennis court; Walk to Huntington Metro station
or catch the bus from the gated entrance; minutes to Old Town; easy access to I-395/495/95 the Wilson Bridge, the MGM Grand hotel and casino and National Harbor. Located near shopping, sporting venues and entertainment. Amenities include: Laundry, ample parking, pool, tennis courts, and outdoor grills.

$1,850/month + dep. Pets negotiable.
CALL 518-810-5409

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

