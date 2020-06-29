2059 Huntington Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

FOR RENT â 2BR and 2BA condo; close to the metro. Only 4 stops to Crystal City. Newly renovated, spacious with upgraded kitchen; new appliances including dishwasher, Electrolux stove with double oven, refrigerator with ice maker, garbage disposal, microwave oven and features granite counter tops. Updated bathrooms and ample closet space is waiting for you. The Primary BR features, on suite bath and walk in closet. Quiet end unit with balcony overlooking the pool and tennis court; Walk to Huntington Metro station

or catch the bus from the gated entrance; minutes to Old Town; easy access to I-395/495/95 the Wilson Bridge, the MGM Grand hotel and casino and National Harbor. Located near shopping, sporting venues and entertainment. Amenities include: Laundry, ample parking, pool, tennis courts, and outdoor grills.



$1,850/month + dep. Pets negotiable.

CALL 518-810-5409