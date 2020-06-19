All apartments in Hopewell
3903 Jackson Farm Road
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:17 AM

3903 Jackson Farm Road

3903 Jackson Farm Road · (804) 452-0770
Location

3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell, VA 23860
Hopewell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3903 Jackson Farm Road · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell - 3 BR, 1 BA rancher offering approx. 1104 sq ft of living space; spacious eat in kitchen w/ stove, refrig & dw; laundry closet; large LR w/ gas log FP w/ blower; laminate wood flooring throughout; interior freshly painted; new windows & siding; covered back porch w/ step down uncovered patio; detached 2 car 24x24 garage w/ auto opener & electricity; small yard; located on a dead end road. Pets on case by case w/ nonrefundable fee of $250 per pet, no smoking inside house (ice/water in refrig not working; dryer connection can be gas or electric). Central a/c & gas heat, electric hotwater; underground propane gas tank. No smoking inside house, No Section 8

(RLNE2881814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

