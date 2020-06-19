Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell - 3 BR, 1 BA rancher offering approx. 1104 sq ft of living space; spacious eat in kitchen w/ stove, refrig & dw; laundry closet; large LR w/ gas log FP w/ blower; laminate wood flooring throughout; interior freshly painted; new windows & siding; covered back porch w/ step down uncovered patio; detached 2 car 24x24 garage w/ auto opener & electricity; small yard; located on a dead end road. Pets on case by case w/ nonrefundable fee of $250 per pet, no smoking inside house (ice/water in refrig not working; dryer connection can be gas or electric). Central a/c & gas heat, electric hotwater; underground propane gas tank. No smoking inside house, No Section 8



(RLNE2881814)