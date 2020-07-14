All apartments in Hopewell
Twin Rivers
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

Twin Rivers

600 Winston Churchill Dr · (804) 298-7881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 Winston Churchill Dr, Hopewell, VA 23860

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40.00 ( Per adult)
Deposit: $250.00 up to 2 Month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100.00 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: 100 lbs weight limit. Restricted breeds list: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, Siberian Husky, Pit Bulls AKA American Staffordshire, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and any cross breed or related breed.
Parking Details: No assigned parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Twin Rivers have any available units?
Twin Rivers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopewell, VA.
What amenities does Twin Rivers have?
Some of Twin Rivers's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Twin Rivers currently offering any rent specials?
Twin Rivers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Twin Rivers pet-friendly?
Yes, Twin Rivers is pet friendly.
Does Twin Rivers offer parking?
Yes, Twin Rivers offers parking.
Does Twin Rivers have units with washers and dryers?
No, Twin Rivers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Twin Rivers have a pool?
Yes, Twin Rivers has a pool.
Does Twin Rivers have accessible units?
Yes, Twin Rivers has accessible units.
Does Twin Rivers have units with dishwashers?
No, Twin Rivers does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Twin Rivers have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Twin Rivers has units with air conditioning.
