Twin Rivers

Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40.00 ( Per adult)
Deposit: $250.00 up to 2 Month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100.00 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: 100 lbs weight limit. Restricted breeds list: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, Siberian Husky, Pit Bulls AKA American Staffordshire, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and any cross breed or related breed.