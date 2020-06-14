Apartment List
14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hopewell, VA

Hopewell
2 Units Available
Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court
510 Nottingham Ct, Hopewell, VA
1 Bedroom
$859
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Townhouses & Colonial Court in Hopewell. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Hopewell
Contact for Availability
Crater Square Apartments
1025 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
Conveniently located to I-95, Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes are close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Old Town Petersburg and Southpark Mall. Select from one of our several floor plans.
Results within 10 miles of Hopewell
Petersburg Central Business District
1 Unit Available
Union Flats
15 Market N St, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$660
536 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
18 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
727 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$823
700 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
698 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
9 Units Available
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
622 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
5 Units Available
Tanglewood Apartments
1700 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$745
720 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Enjoy the best of both worlds at Tanglewood Apartments – our community is nestled in a quiet, peaceful area but only minutes away from the convenience of the city of Petersburg.
17 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
786 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
1 Unit Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
Contact for Availability
Jefferson South of the James
1800 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
JSOJ is located in Petersburg, Virginia only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt.
Bellwood
21 Units Available
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,084
636 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.

1 Unit Available
223 N Carolina Ave 1
223 N Carolina Ave, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$500
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Furnished room ONLY for rent - Property Id: 176768 Bedroom ONLY for rent. 4 bedroom house shared with other room renters. Single occupancy. WiFi and utilities included. No pets. Shared kitchen and bathroom.

1 Unit Available
4186 Creek Way
4186 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,061
744 sqft
Relax it's all here....one bedroom floorplan with spacious closets,semi-private patios, and the luxury of apartment living.

June 2020 Hopewell Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hopewell Rent Report. Hopewell rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hopewell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hopewell Rent Report. Hopewell rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hopewell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Hopewell rents increased significantly over the past month

Hopewell rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and are up moderately by 3.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hopewell stand at $804 for a one-bedroom apartment and $928 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Hopewell's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hopewell, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Hopewell rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Hopewell, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Hopewell is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hopewell's median two-bedroom rent of $928 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.2% rise in Hopewell.
    • While Hopewell's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hopewell than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Hopewell.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

