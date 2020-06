905 ROYAL ELM COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SHORT TERM RENTAL IS ALSO A POSSIBILITY, Contact for more details. MOVE IN READY. AVAILABLE NOW. BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE ON .36 ACRE LOT WITH LONG DRIVEWAY, PET FRIENDLY. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. 3 FULLY FINISHED LEVEL OF LIVING. CLOSE TO SILVER LINE METRO STATION, MONROE ROAD COMMUTER LOT. ROUTE 7, FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY, DULLES AIRPORT & TOLL ROAD. LARGE DEN IN THE BASEMENT CAN BE USED AS 5TH BEDROOM. WALKUP BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH, WET BAR AND LARGE REC ROOM. PHOTOS TAKEN BEFORE PREVIOUS TENANTS MOVED IN.