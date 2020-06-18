All apartments in Herndon
815 BRANCH DRIVE
815 BRANCH DRIVE

815 Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

815 Branch Drive, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
**PRICE REDUCTION! Enjoy the open floor plan of this charming penthouse unit in walking distance to historic downtown Herndon and the W&OD bike trail. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the unit. The mastersuite includes a spacious ensuite bathroom with dual vanities and separate tub and shower. The his/her closets including a large walk-in closet with convenient built-ins completes the master bedroom. The gourmet kitchen includes gas cooking, a built-in microwave and a breakfast bar and the kitchen opens to both the living and dining rooms. One garage parking space is included. Washer and dryer included in unit. Balcony overlooking trees below. Sorry, no smoking or pets permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 BRANCH DRIVE have any available units?
815 BRANCH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 815 BRANCH DRIVE have?
Some of 815 BRANCH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 BRANCH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
815 BRANCH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 BRANCH DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 BRANCH DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 815 BRANCH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 815 BRANCH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 815 BRANCH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 BRANCH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 BRANCH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 815 BRANCH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 815 BRANCH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 815 BRANCH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 815 BRANCH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 BRANCH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 815 BRANCH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 BRANCH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

