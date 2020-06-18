815 BRANCH DRIVE

Amenities

**PRICE REDUCTION! Enjoy the open floor plan of this charming penthouse unit in walking distance to historic downtown Herndon and the W&OD bike trail. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the unit. The mastersuite includes a spacious ensuite bathroom with dual vanities and separate tub and shower. The his/her closets including a large walk-in closet with convenient built-ins completes the master bedroom. The gourmet kitchen includes gas cooking, a built-in microwave and a breakfast bar and the kitchen opens to both the living and dining rooms. One garage parking space is included. Washer and dryer included in unit. Balcony overlooking trees below. Sorry, no smoking or pets permitted.