744 Florence Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Large home in quiet location, historic section of Herndon, VA. Eat in kitchen with seperate dining room, sunken family room, large living room, laundry room on first floor, brick patio with planters, 100 yards to W&OD bike trail which links to bike trails in greater Washington DC area, 3.6 miles to Metro station, 25 miles to Pentagon/Washington, D.C. 5 miles to Washington/Dulles airport. Please call C.J. Myers for more information or to schedule an appointment to see the property 703-473-7545



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/30137



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4808591)