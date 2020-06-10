All apartments in Herndon
Find more places like 744 Florence Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
744 Florence Place
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:14 AM

744 Florence Place

744 Florence Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Herndon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

744 Florence Place, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Large home in quiet location, historic section of Herndon, VA. Eat in kitchen with seperate dining room, sunken family room, large living room, laundry room on first floor, brick patio with planters, 100 yards to W&OD bike trail which links to bike trails in greater Washington DC area, 3.6 miles to Metro station, 25 miles to Pentagon/Washington, D.C. 5 miles to Washington/Dulles airport. Please call C.J. Myers for more information or to schedule an appointment to see the property 703-473-7545

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/30137

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4808591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 Florence Place have any available units?
744 Florence Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 744 Florence Place have?
Some of 744 Florence Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 Florence Place currently offering any rent specials?
744 Florence Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 Florence Place pet-friendly?
No, 744 Florence Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 744 Florence Place offer parking?
Yes, 744 Florence Place does offer parking.
Does 744 Florence Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 744 Florence Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 Florence Place have a pool?
No, 744 Florence Place does not have a pool.
Does 744 Florence Place have accessible units?
No, 744 Florence Place does not have accessible units.
Does 744 Florence Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 744 Florence Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 744 Florence Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 744 Florence Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road
Herndon, VA 20171
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St
Herndon, VA 20171
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way
Herndon, VA 20170
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave
Herndon, VA 20171
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln
Herndon, VA 20171
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way
Herndon, VA 20170
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard
Herndon, VA 20171
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way
Herndon, VA 20171

Similar Pages

Herndon 1 BedroomsHerndon 2 Bedrooms
Herndon Apartments with ParkingHerndon Dog Friendly Apartments
Herndon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia