744 Florence Place

Amenities
Large home in quiet location, historic section of Herndon, VA. Eat in kitchen with seperate dining room, sunken family room, large living room, laundry room on first floor, brick patio with planters, 100 yards to W&OD bike trail which links to bike trails in greater Washington DC area, 3.6 miles to Metro station, 25 miles to Pentagon/Washington, D.C. 5 miles to Washington/Dulles airport. Please call C.J. Myers for more information or to schedule an appointment to see the property 703-473-7545
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/30137
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4808591)