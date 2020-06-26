All apartments in Herndon
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:18 AM

516 HOLLINGSWORTH TERRACE

516 Hollingsworth Ter · No Longer Available
Location

516 Hollingsworth Ter, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful three story Townhome located in the heart of Herndon with two car garage. 3 Bedroom, 3.5 baths with modern amenities; including dual zone climate control, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and front loading washer/dryer. Spacious walk-in closet in master suite and fully finished basement with gas fireplace. Conveniently located within walking distance to many shoppings, restaurants, and historic Downtown Herndon. Close to metro sliver line. No pets allowed. Long term rentals preferred. HOA is covered by Owner and Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 HOLLINGSWORTH TERRACE have any available units?
516 HOLLINGSWORTH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 516 HOLLINGSWORTH TERRACE have?
Some of 516 HOLLINGSWORTH TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 HOLLINGSWORTH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
516 HOLLINGSWORTH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 HOLLINGSWORTH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 516 HOLLINGSWORTH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 516 HOLLINGSWORTH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 516 HOLLINGSWORTH TERRACE offers parking.
Does 516 HOLLINGSWORTH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 HOLLINGSWORTH TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 HOLLINGSWORTH TERRACE have a pool?
No, 516 HOLLINGSWORTH TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 516 HOLLINGSWORTH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 516 HOLLINGSWORTH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 516 HOLLINGSWORTH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 HOLLINGSWORTH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 516 HOLLINGSWORTH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 516 HOLLINGSWORTH TERRACE has units with air conditioning.

