516 HOLLINGSWORTH TERRACE

Beautiful three story Townhome located in the heart of Herndon with two car garage. 3 Bedroom, 3.5 baths with modern amenities; including dual zone climate control, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and front loading washer/dryer. Spacious walk-in closet in master suite and fully finished basement with gas fireplace. Conveniently located within walking distance to many shoppings, restaurants, and historic Downtown Herndon. Close to metro sliver line. No pets allowed. Long term rentals preferred. HOA is covered by Owner and Tenant is responsible for all utilities.