Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely renovated, fresh paint, new carpet, renovated bathrooms, new windows on order .Great single family home in the heart of Herndon, right by a beautiful Park. Watch the wildlife through your kitchen windows. Lovely screened porch and deck create a wonderful experience. Family room of the kitchen with the fireplace make being inside warm and cozy. This home has it all, large living room, separate dining room, fun kitchen, large master bedroom with walk in closet.