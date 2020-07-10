2201 westcourt ln 202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit 202 Available 07/03/20 Goegeous 1bd 1 ba fully reno kit/ba, whole house - Property Id: 6044



Beautiful, Light Filled 2nd Floor Unit in Graciously Appointed Bldg.Over 15,000$+ upgrades, Brand new black granite in kitchen,All appliances are new & Stainless steel(referigerator with ice maker and autofill pitcher feature, Microwave, range and dish washer). Brand new washer/dryer, brand new gorgeous looking kitchen floor tiles, Brand New Carpet, Brand new tiles at the front door, touch screen thermostat, brand new light fixtures, brand new stainless steel switches throughout the apartment, brand new fully renovated bathroom with stylish double sink vanity, brand new massager shower head, new bathroom tiles & floor tiles, new toilet, vaulted Ceiling, Gas Fpl,Huge Walk-In Closet,Balcony w/swmming pool view Master Bedroom with relaxing swimming pool view from the big window, brand new wood blind, Parking#280. Fresh Paint throughout the apartment including the ceiling. CloseToSilver Line Metro Stops. 810 Sq Ft. Worldgate Condo Amenities : Pool, Exer Rm, club house, water/s/t included

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/6044

Property Id 6044



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5841271)