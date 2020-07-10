All apartments in Herndon
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

2201 westcourt ln 202

2201 Westcourt Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Westcourt Lane, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 202 Available 07/03/20 Goegeous 1bd 1 ba fully reno kit/ba, whole house - Property Id: 6044

Beautiful, Light Filled 2nd Floor Unit in Graciously Appointed Bldg.Over 15,000$+ upgrades, Brand new black granite in kitchen,All appliances are new & Stainless steel(referigerator with ice maker and autofill pitcher feature, Microwave, range and dish washer). Brand new washer/dryer, brand new gorgeous looking kitchen floor tiles, Brand New Carpet, Brand new tiles at the front door, touch screen thermostat, brand new light fixtures, brand new stainless steel switches throughout the apartment, brand new fully renovated bathroom with stylish double sink vanity, brand new massager shower head, new bathroom tiles & floor tiles, new toilet, vaulted Ceiling, Gas Fpl,Huge Walk-In Closet,Balcony w/swmming pool view Master Bedroom with relaxing swimming pool view from the big window, brand new wood blind, Parking#280. Fresh Paint throughout the apartment including the ceiling. CloseToSilver Line Metro Stops. 810 Sq Ft. Worldgate Condo Amenities : Pool, Exer Rm, club house, water/s/t included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/6044
Property Id 6044

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5841271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 westcourt ln 202 have any available units?
2201 westcourt ln 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 2201 westcourt ln 202 have?
Some of 2201 westcourt ln 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 westcourt ln 202 currently offering any rent specials?
2201 westcourt ln 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 westcourt ln 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 westcourt ln 202 is pet friendly.
Does 2201 westcourt ln 202 offer parking?
Yes, 2201 westcourt ln 202 offers parking.
Does 2201 westcourt ln 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 westcourt ln 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 westcourt ln 202 have a pool?
Yes, 2201 westcourt ln 202 has a pool.
Does 2201 westcourt ln 202 have accessible units?
No, 2201 westcourt ln 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 westcourt ln 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 westcourt ln 202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 westcourt ln 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 westcourt ln 202 does not have units with air conditioning.

