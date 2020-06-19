All apartments in Herndon
12915 ALTON SQUARE
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

12915 ALTON SQUARE

12915 Alton Square · No Longer Available
Location

12915 Alton Square, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Sought after Worldgate condo on the 4th floor! Just shy of 1,000 square feet, this two-bedroom, one full bath unit has the space you need. Recently painted to make the condo fresh and new. The center of the unit is the gas fireplace which will warm up chilly mornings and provide comfort in the fall and winter. The black granite counters in the kitchen are offset by white cabinets giving a clean, crisp look. Modern stainless steel appliances are provided which will satisfy any home chef. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet. Recently cleaned plush carpet is a comforting amenity for sitting, play, or work and adds additional warmth feeling to this home. There is an outside reserved space as well as a reserved garage space. Plenty of overflow parking for guests and visitors. Worldgate boasts two pools, work out areas, and two tennis courts. Worldgate Condos is a ten-minute walk to Worldgate Centre which features a Starbucks, TGIFridays, Sport and Health Center, and restaurants. The planned Herndon Metro station is also nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12915 ALTON SQUARE have any available units?
12915 ALTON SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 12915 ALTON SQUARE have?
Some of 12915 ALTON SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12915 ALTON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
12915 ALTON SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12915 ALTON SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 12915 ALTON SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 12915 ALTON SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 12915 ALTON SQUARE does offer parking.
Does 12915 ALTON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12915 ALTON SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12915 ALTON SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 12915 ALTON SQUARE has a pool.
Does 12915 ALTON SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 12915 ALTON SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 12915 ALTON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12915 ALTON SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12915 ALTON SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12915 ALTON SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
