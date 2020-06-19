12915 ALTON SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage tennis court

Sought after Worldgate condo on the 4th floor! Just shy of 1,000 square feet, this two-bedroom, one full bath unit has the space you need. Recently painted to make the condo fresh and new. The center of the unit is the gas fireplace which will warm up chilly mornings and provide comfort in the fall and winter. The black granite counters in the kitchen are offset by white cabinets giving a clean, crisp look. Modern stainless steel appliances are provided which will satisfy any home chef. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet. Recently cleaned plush carpet is a comforting amenity for sitting, play, or work and adds additional warmth feeling to this home. There is an outside reserved space as well as a reserved garage space. Plenty of overflow parking for guests and visitors. Worldgate boasts two pools, work out areas, and two tennis courts. Worldgate Condos is a ten-minute walk to Worldgate Centre which features a Starbucks, TGIFridays, Sport and Health Center, and restaurants. The planned Herndon Metro station is also nearby.