All apartments in Herndon
Find more places like 1207 BOND ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
1207 BOND ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1207 BOND ST
1207 Bond Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1207 Bond Street, Herndon, VA 20170
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
garage
Expansive Brick 1-car garage TH w/3 lge Bedrooms. Bay Window. Fully Finished Basement.Deck over looking playground in wooded backyard. Bike trial runs directly behind home.no smokers please
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1207 BOND ST have any available units?
1207 BOND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Herndon, VA
.
What amenities does 1207 BOND ST have?
Some of 1207 BOND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1207 BOND ST currently offering any rent specials?
1207 BOND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 BOND ST pet-friendly?
No, 1207 BOND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Herndon
.
Does 1207 BOND ST offer parking?
Yes, 1207 BOND ST offers parking.
Does 1207 BOND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1207 BOND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 BOND ST have a pool?
No, 1207 BOND ST does not have a pool.
Does 1207 BOND ST have accessible units?
No, 1207 BOND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 BOND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 BOND ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1207 BOND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1207 BOND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
