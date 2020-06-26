All apartments in Herndon
Herndon, VA
1000 CHARLES STREET
Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:54 PM

1000 CHARLES STREET

1000 Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Charles Street, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Very clean, well maintained, end-unit townhome with large fenced-in backyard. Many tasteful upgrades through-out including the bathrooms and complete kitchen, (granite countertops, cabinets, tile back splash, refrigerator, microwave oven and dishwasher). Freshly painted. Pergo flooring on main level, and ungraded carpeting on the upper level. Pool in community. Excellent location, close to everything! Dining, shopping, downtown Herndon and Reston, public transportation, Dulles Airport, and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 CHARLES STREET have any available units?
1000 CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 1000 CHARLES STREET have?
Some of 1000 CHARLES STREET's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1000 CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1000 CHARLES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 1000 CHARLES STREET offer parking?
No, 1000 CHARLES STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1000 CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 CHARLES STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 CHARLES STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1000 CHARLES STREET has a pool.
Does 1000 CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 1000 CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 CHARLES STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 CHARLES STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 CHARLES STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
