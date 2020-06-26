1000 CHARLES STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Very clean, well maintained, end-unit townhome with large fenced-in backyard. Many tasteful upgrades through-out including the bathrooms and complete kitchen, (granite countertops, cabinets, tile back splash, refrigerator, microwave oven and dishwasher). Freshly painted. Pergo flooring on main level, and ungraded carpeting on the upper level. Pool in community. Excellent location, close to everything! Dining, shopping, downtown Herndon and Reston, public transportation, Dulles Airport, and so much more.