830 Brassie Lane #H - H

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access tennis court

This Beautiful condo features 1 bedroom, 1 bath, and a spacious open living area to entertain. The living room has access to a relaxing outdoor patio, which offers an additional storage closet. The kitchen has refrigerator, stove,dishwasher. The master bedroom is spacious with a ceiling fan, and HUGE walk in closet. Washer and dryer included.

It's located near Virginia Center Commons, restaurants and minutes from I-95 and I-295. Don't miss this great opportunity to enjoy living in this wonderful condo! Pool, gym, tennis, and club house included.

This Beautiful condo features 1 bedroom, 1 bath, and a spacious open living area to entertain. The living room has access to a relaxing outdoor patio, which offers an additional storage closet. The kitchen has refrigerator, stove,dishwasher. The master bedroom is spacious with a ceiling fan, and HUGE walk in closet. Washer and dryer included.

It's located near Virginia Center Commons, restaurants and minutes from I-95 and I-295. Don't miss this great opportunity to enjoy living in this wonderful condo! Pool, gym, tennis and club house included.