Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:15 AM

830 Brassie Lane #H - H

830 Brassie Lane · (804) 355-5771
Location

830 Brassie Lane, Henrico County, VA 23059

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Sep 8

$1,045

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
This Beautiful condo features 1 bedroom, 1 bath, and a spacious open living area to entertain. The living room has access to a relaxing outdoor patio, which offers an additional storage closet. The kitchen has refrigerator, stove,dishwasher. The master bedroom is spacious with a ceiling fan, and HUGE walk in closet. Washer and dryer included.
It's located near Virginia Center Commons, restaurants and minutes from I-95 and I-295. Don't miss this great opportunity to enjoy living in this wonderful condo! Pool, gym, tennis, and club house included.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Brassie Lane #H - H have any available units?
830 Brassie Lane #H - H has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 830 Brassie Lane #H - H have?
Some of 830 Brassie Lane #H - H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Brassie Lane #H - H currently offering any rent specials?
830 Brassie Lane #H - H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Brassie Lane #H - H pet-friendly?
No, 830 Brassie Lane #H - H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henrico County.
Does 830 Brassie Lane #H - H offer parking?
Yes, 830 Brassie Lane #H - H offers parking.
Does 830 Brassie Lane #H - H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 Brassie Lane #H - H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Brassie Lane #H - H have a pool?
Yes, 830 Brassie Lane #H - H has a pool.
Does 830 Brassie Lane #H - H have accessible units?
No, 830 Brassie Lane #H - H does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Brassie Lane #H - H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 Brassie Lane #H - H has units with dishwashers.
Does 830 Brassie Lane #H - H have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 830 Brassie Lane #H - H has units with air conditioning.
