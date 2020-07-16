All apartments in Henrico County
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:49 AM

4821 Rodney Road

4821 Rodney Road · (804) 317-3333
Location

4821 Rodney Road, Henrico County, VA 23230

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2095 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home offers a FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM and is ready for quick move in. Here you'll find a charming brick Colonial close to interstate and local shops and restaurants. Beautiful wood floors throughout, the Great room features a beautiful fireplace w/gas logs, crown molding, arch opening with columns and leads to a Florida room. The spacious formal dining room offers crown molding and chair rail. Off of the First-Floor bedroom there is an updated Bathroom with a ceramic shower. The Eat-in Kitchen has granite counter-top and ceramic floors. Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms and a completely updated bathroom with ceramic tub surround and floor. The spacious master bedroom has an arched opening leading to a bright sitting room, beautiful wood floors, picture frame and crown molding and huge walk-in closet. The basement can be used for storage only. There's also a garage, a carport and a cozy deck and a large fenced private backyard.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

