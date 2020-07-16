4821 Rodney Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home offers a FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM and is ready for quick move in. Here you'll find a charming brick Colonial close to interstate and local shops and restaurants. Beautiful wood floors throughout, the Great room features a beautiful fireplace w/gas logs, crown molding, arch opening with columns and leads to a Florida room. The spacious formal dining room offers crown molding and chair rail. Off of the First-Floor bedroom there is an updated Bathroom with a ceramic shower. The Eat-in Kitchen has granite counter-top and ceramic floors. Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms and a completely updated bathroom with ceramic tub surround and floor. The spacious master bedroom has an arched opening leading to a bright sitting room, beautiful wood floors, picture frame and crown molding and huge walk-in closet. The basement can be used for storage only. There's also a garage, a carport and a cozy deck and a large fenced private backyard.

