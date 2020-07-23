All apartments in Henrico County
Find more places like 3708 Par Farm Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henrico County, VA
/
3708 Par Farm Ct
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

3708 Par Farm Ct

3708 Par Farm Court · (804) 270-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3708 Par Farm Court, Henrico County, VA 23060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3708 Par Farm Ct · Avail. Sep 10

$1,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3708 Par Farm Ct Available 09/10/20 Beautiful Home in Spring Lake - Par farm features a lovely open floor plan that includes a large kitchen with ample cabinet space and a peninsula counter with glass top stove that leads to eat-in area.
The family room is complete with gas logs and slate surround that lead to a spacious back yard! Hurry, this one won't last long.

TO SCHEDULE A PROPERTY TOUR: Please go to our website and complete an online application. To apply online, go to www.rentalhomesinrichmond.com and click on view available properties. Go to the property you are interested in and hit the apply online option. $35 NON-REFUNDABLE fee will apply. Once we have reviewed your application, we will call to set up a time between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to show the property.

No Section 8 accepted.

All applicants are subject to credit approval. All applicants will be required to meet a minimum gross household income (income will be verified). All applicants must be 18 years or older, will be screened for criminal history, and must have acceptable housing references. A $100 processing fee will apply once the application is approved.

All applicants must provide a contact phone number and email address when submitting an inquiry.

NO SMOKING.

(RLNE2239462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 Par Farm Ct have any available units?
3708 Par Farm Ct has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3708 Par Farm Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Par Farm Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Par Farm Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3708 Par Farm Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3708 Par Farm Ct offer parking?
No, 3708 Par Farm Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3708 Par Farm Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 Par Farm Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Par Farm Ct have a pool?
No, 3708 Par Farm Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3708 Par Farm Ct have accessible units?
No, 3708 Par Farm Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Par Farm Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3708 Par Farm Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3708 Par Farm Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3708 Par Farm Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3708 Par Farm Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highland Woods
583 E Beal St
Highland Springs, VA 23075
Canterbury Square Apartments
900 Pump Rd
Tuckahoe, VA 23238
Staples Mill Townhomes
4100 Townhouse Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct
Richmond, VA 23294
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr
Richmond, VA 23229
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln
Glen Allen, VA 75765
Avia
5200 Avia Way
Richmond, VA 23233
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct
Laurel, VA 23228

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VANewport News, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAMeadowbrook, VAAshland, VABrandermill, VATuckahoe, VAWyndham, VARockwood, VAInnsbrook, VADumbarton, VALakeside, VA
Sandston, VAEast Highland Park, VABellwood, VAPrince George, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAKing George, VAColonial Beach, VAFalmouth, VALake of the Woods, VADahlgren, VALake Monticello, VAStafford Courthouse, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary Washington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity