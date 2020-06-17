1507 Thistle Road

Amenities

*PHOTOS* Coming soon! Please view our VIRTUAL TOUR by clicking on the link below. The home will be ready for tours on Aug 1. $1495/month, plus additional $100/month includes water, trash, sewage, grounds lawn upkeep, POOL, tennis court, club house, recreational area and snow removal! This 2 bed, 2 bath condo is located on the 3rd floor in a secured building and has been renovated by the private owner to include some wonderful, custom additions. The master includes a spacious walk in closet and en suite full bath. The second full bath is off of the hallway. The condo includes a dining room off of the kitchen and two additional rooms that can be used as an entertainment room, small gym, office or storage. The enclosed porch is enjoyable during all seasons. Washer/dryer included. Central AC/Heat. Enjoy the on-site community amenities all year long! Pet Policy: Max 2 pets, 30 lbs each. All breeds welcome! Pet fees applicable. Minutes from Deep Run Park, dining, shopping and recreation. Offering 12-36 months lease. APPLICATION CRITERIA: $50 application fee, $125 lease admin fee due at move in. *Required $35 Monthly Resident Benefits Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep bi-monthly, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance hotline, one time late fee forgiveness and much more! Must have at least 575 credit scores, no evictions or housing judgements in the last 5 years, no active bankruptcies in the last year, monthly gross household income should be at least 3x the monthly rent. Please schedule a convenient self showing. TEXT inquiries to Jessica at 804-624-8603.