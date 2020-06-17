All apartments in Henrico County
1507 Thistle Road

1507 Thistle Road · (804) 624-8603
Location

1507 Thistle Road, Henrico County, VA 23238

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1181 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
*PHOTOS* Coming soon! Please view our VIRTUAL TOUR by clicking on the link below. The home will be ready for tours on Aug 1. $1495/month, plus additional $100/month includes water, trash, sewage, grounds lawn upkeep, POOL, tennis court, club house, recreational area and snow removal! This 2 bed, 2 bath condo is located on the 3rd floor in a secured building and has been renovated by the private owner to include some wonderful, custom additions. The master includes a spacious walk in closet and en suite full bath. The second full bath is off of the hallway. The condo includes a dining room off of the kitchen and two additional rooms that can be used as an entertainment room, small gym, office or storage. The enclosed porch is enjoyable during all seasons. Washer/dryer included. Central AC/Heat. Enjoy the on-site community amenities all year long! Pet Policy: Max 2 pets, 30 lbs each. All breeds welcome! Pet fees applicable. Minutes from Deep Run Park, dining, shopping and recreation. Offering 12-36 months lease. APPLICATION CRITERIA: $50 application fee, $125 lease admin fee due at move in. *Required $35 Monthly Resident Benefits Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep bi-monthly, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance hotline, one time late fee forgiveness and much more! Must have at least 575 credit scores, no evictions or housing judgements in the last 5 years, no active bankruptcies in the last year, monthly gross household income should be at least 3x the monthly rent. Please schedule a convenient self showing. TEXT inquiries to Jessica at 804-624-8603.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Thistle Road have any available units?
1507 Thistle Road has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1507 Thistle Road have?
Some of 1507 Thistle Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 Thistle Road currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Thistle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Thistle Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 Thistle Road is pet friendly.
Does 1507 Thistle Road offer parking?
No, 1507 Thistle Road does not offer parking.
Does 1507 Thistle Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1507 Thistle Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Thistle Road have a pool?
Yes, 1507 Thistle Road has a pool.
Does 1507 Thistle Road have accessible units?
No, 1507 Thistle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Thistle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 Thistle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1507 Thistle Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1507 Thistle Road has units with air conditioning.
