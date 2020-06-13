All apartments in Hayfield
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

7513 AMESBURY COURT

7513 Amesbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

7513 Amesbury Court, Hayfield, VA 22315

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
7513 Amesbury Court Alexandria VA 22315..Nicely updated and incredibly convenient! 3 level townhouse in the Kingstowne and Hayfield area, very close to Hayfield Elementry and Hayfield High. Lovely hardwoods on main level, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, island, stainless steel appliances. Sunny breakfast area. fully fenced rear yard 2 fireplaces. Reserved parking. Near bus routes to Pentagon and downtown, and within a 5 minute drive to Wegmans and Kingstowne shopping and restaurants. 5 minutes to Beulah gate at Ft Belvoir, Coast Guard Station..Pets accepted on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7513 AMESBURY COURT have any available units?
7513 AMESBURY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hayfield, VA.
What amenities does 7513 AMESBURY COURT have?
Some of 7513 AMESBURY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7513 AMESBURY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7513 AMESBURY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7513 AMESBURY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 7513 AMESBURY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 7513 AMESBURY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7513 AMESBURY COURT offers parking.
Does 7513 AMESBURY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7513 AMESBURY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7513 AMESBURY COURT have a pool?
No, 7513 AMESBURY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7513 AMESBURY COURT have accessible units?
No, 7513 AMESBURY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7513 AMESBURY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7513 AMESBURY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7513 AMESBURY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7513 AMESBURY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

