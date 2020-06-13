Amenities

7513 Amesbury Court Alexandria VA 22315..Nicely updated and incredibly convenient! 3 level townhouse in the Kingstowne and Hayfield area, very close to Hayfield Elementry and Hayfield High. Lovely hardwoods on main level, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, island, stainless steel appliances. Sunny breakfast area. fully fenced rear yard 2 fireplaces. Reserved parking. Near bus routes to Pentagon and downtown, and within a 5 minute drive to Wegmans and Kingstowne shopping and restaurants. 5 minutes to Beulah gate at Ft Belvoir, Coast Guard Station..Pets accepted on a case by case basis.