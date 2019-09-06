7327 Wickford Dr

Amenities

Lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, Single Family Home with 2 Car Garage in Alexandria! Entering this amazing space you will immediately notice to gorgeous wall to wall carpeting, found throughout the house. The spacious eat-in kitchen features ample cabinet space, counter space & access to the enormous deck & private backyard. The dining room follows boasting a stunning light fixture. You will also find the living room and family room rounding out the main level. Heading upstairs, you will find the bedrooms which each feature wall to wall carpeting, ample natural light & generous reach-in closet space. The Master bedroom holds 2 spacious closets as well as the Master bathroom.