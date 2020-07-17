8047 Belton Circle

Amenities

Townhome for Rent in Rutland! - This home is located in the convenient Rutland community. Community amenities include pool with cookout area, playground, dog park, basketball court, sports field, walking trails, clubhouse, lawn/landscaping maintenance, and trash/recycling pick up. This 4 bedroom home features a 1 car garage, open floor plan, a separate laundry room with washer and dryer, and a rear deck. The eat-in kitchen has a separate bar with additional seating and granite countertops. The master suite features a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, tile shower, and soaking tub. Located within walking distance of restaurants, shopping, and a YMCA. Close to I-295 and I-95! Non-smoking property. Tenant responsible for utilities.



