Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

10136 Ashley Manor Ln Available 08/10/20 Beautiful, Bright and Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Hanover County!!! - This gorgeous home in Atlee Ridge has all the amenities you could want! The vaulted ceilings with Skylights in the family room, breakfast nook and master bathroom provide tons of natural light! The spacious kitchen provides plenty of counter space and built in office area and two pantry closets. The spacious family room has a gas fireplace.



Each of the large bedrooms have plenty of closet space with walk in closets. The Master Bedroom even comes with custom built in closet- plenty of room for ALL of your shoes, accessories and More!



Hanover School district. The HOA provides access to 2 Olympic sized pools, tennis courts, play grounds and club house with

exercise room.



**Home is currently occupied. Please do NOT visit the home without a scheduled showing.**



Do NOT apply through Zillow. Please apply directly on the Keyrenter Richmond website.



Schedule a time to see the property by submitting your information or calling our dedicated leasing line now. (All responses for showings come from our scheduling system, Tenant Turner.)



* No smoking.

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* $15 Monthly Filter Fee and Tenant Portal

* $100 Lease Processing Fee

* $25 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet (if applicable).

* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.



