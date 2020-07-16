All apartments in Hanover County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

10136 Ashley Manor Ln

10136 Ashley Manor Ln · (804) 298-2848
Location

10136 Ashley Manor Ln, Hanover County, VA 23116

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10136 Ashley Manor Ln · Avail. Aug 10

$2,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2701 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
10136 Ashley Manor Ln Available 08/10/20 Beautiful, Bright and Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Hanover County!!! - This gorgeous home in Atlee Ridge has all the amenities you could want! The vaulted ceilings with Skylights in the family room, breakfast nook and master bathroom provide tons of natural light! The spacious kitchen provides plenty of counter space and built in office area and two pantry closets. The spacious family room has a gas fireplace.

Each of the large bedrooms have plenty of closet space with walk in closets. The Master Bedroom even comes with custom built in closet- plenty of room for ALL of your shoes, accessories and More!

Hanover School district. The HOA provides access to 2 Olympic sized pools, tennis courts, play grounds and club house with
exercise room.

**Home is currently occupied. Please do NOT visit the home without a scheduled showing.**

Do NOT apply through Zillow. Please apply directly on the Keyrenter Richmond website.

Schedule a time to see the property by submitting your information or calling our dedicated leasing line now. (All responses for showings come from our scheduling system, Tenant Turner.)

* No smoking.
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* $15 Monthly Filter Fee and Tenant Portal
* $100 Lease Processing Fee
* $25 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet (if applicable).
* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.

(RLNE4139662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

