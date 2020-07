Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave range

Beautiful two story home, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths, eat in kitchen, dining room and cozy family room, with space for an in home office. all you need to do is move in. near Hampton University, interstate and base. shopping is also convenient. You won't be disappointed. well maintain home, quiet street, available August 1st. tastefully decorated. Lot's of space. nice backyard with huge deck for entertaining.