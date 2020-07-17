455 England Avenue

Amenities

Updated non-smoking 3 bedroom home with 1 bath. Bonus second floor room can be office or 4th bedroom. Fenced in backyard with storage shed. 2 decks for outdoor entertaining. Modern appliances and decor. Close to city center. Convenient to I-664 & I-64, Langley Air Force Base, Town Center, Hampton University, downtown restaurants and museums. Reasonable pets with fee and rent. Tenant maintains lawn and all landscaping. Washer/dryer rented "as is".To qualify, applicant must have GOOD CREDIT and RENTAL HISTORY. EHO.