Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

455 England Avenue

455 England Avenue · (757) 641-5519
Location

455 England Avenue, Hampton, VA 23669
Downtown Hampton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1536 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated non-smoking 3 bedroom home with 1 bath. Bonus second floor room can be office or 4th bedroom. Fenced in backyard with storage shed. 2 decks for outdoor entertaining. Modern appliances and decor. Close to city center. Convenient to I-664 & I-64, Langley Air Force Base, Town Center, Hampton University, downtown restaurants and museums. Reasonable pets with fee and rent. Tenant maintains lawn and all landscaping. Washer/dryer rented "as is".To qualify, applicant must have GOOD CREDIT and RENTAL HISTORY. EHO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 England Avenue have any available units?
455 England Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 England Avenue have?
Some of 455 England Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 England Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
455 England Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 England Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 455 England Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 455 England Avenue offer parking?
No, 455 England Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 455 England Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 455 England Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 England Avenue have a pool?
No, 455 England Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 455 England Avenue have accessible units?
No, 455 England Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 455 England Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 England Avenue has units with dishwashers.
