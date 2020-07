Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

1639 Briarfield Road Available 10/09/20 1639 Briafield Road, Hampton, Va. - Three bedrooms home with 2 full baths. Eat in kitchen. Living room, dining area, and large family room. Cover back deck. You will have access to one of the garages. This home located down a long drive way off Briarfield Road. Come with Refrigerator, washer and dryer hook up and stove. This home has a bedroom located downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs



