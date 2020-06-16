Amenities
105 Powhatan Parkway Available 07/17/20 - 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single Family with 2,100 sq. ft.
Just a Short Walk to the Beautiful Hampton Roads Waterfront.
Features Included: Large Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Area, Sun Room with Wet Bar,Large Master Bedroom with Master Bath, Double Sinks and Walk-in Shower. Fresh Paint, Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors,New Lighting and Ceiling Fans, Full Basement, Car Port and Nice Back Courtyard. Gas Baseboard Heat, Window AC Units.
Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer and Dryer. *Lease must always end in the month of Aoril/ May.*
*This Home is available after a 30-Day Notice to Current Tenant.**The Cottage in the Back of the Main House is Tenant Occupied.
(RLNE5120316)