Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport courtyard parking

105 Powhatan Parkway Available 07/17/20 - 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single Family with 2,100 sq. ft.

Just a Short Walk to the Beautiful Hampton Roads Waterfront.

Features Included: Large Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Area, Sun Room with Wet Bar,Large Master Bedroom with Master Bath, Double Sinks and Walk-in Shower. Fresh Paint, Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors,New Lighting and Ceiling Fans, Full Basement, Car Port and Nice Back Courtyard. Gas Baseboard Heat, Window AC Units.

Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer and Dryer. *Lease must always end in the month of Aoril/ May.*

*This Home is available after a 30-Day Notice to Current Tenant.**The Cottage in the Back of the Main House is Tenant Occupied.



(RLNE5120316)