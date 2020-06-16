All apartments in Hampton
105 Powhatan Parkway

105 Powhatan Parkway · (757) 223-7799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 Powhatan Parkway, Hampton, VA 23661
Wythe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 Powhatan Parkway · Avail. Jul 17

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
105 Powhatan Parkway Available 07/17/20 - 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single Family with 2,100 sq. ft.
Just a Short Walk to the Beautiful Hampton Roads Waterfront.
Features Included: Large Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Area, Sun Room with Wet Bar,Large Master Bedroom with Master Bath, Double Sinks and Walk-in Shower. Fresh Paint, Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors,New Lighting and Ceiling Fans, Full Basement, Car Port and Nice Back Courtyard. Gas Baseboard Heat, Window AC Units.
Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer and Dryer. *Lease must always end in the month of Aoril/ May.*
*This Home is available after a 30-Day Notice to Current Tenant.**The Cottage in the Back of the Main House is Tenant Occupied.

(RLNE5120316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Powhatan Parkway have any available units?
105 Powhatan Parkway has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Powhatan Parkway have?
Some of 105 Powhatan Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Powhatan Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
105 Powhatan Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Powhatan Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 105 Powhatan Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampton.
Does 105 Powhatan Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 105 Powhatan Parkway does offer parking.
Does 105 Powhatan Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Powhatan Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Powhatan Parkway have a pool?
No, 105 Powhatan Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 105 Powhatan Parkway have accessible units?
No, 105 Powhatan Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Powhatan Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Powhatan Parkway has units with dishwashers.
