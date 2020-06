Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome home to your move in ready townhome in Woodstone. 2 large bedrooms upstairs and a finished basement with extra storage on the lower level. Hardwood floors on the main level that walks out to your private yard backing to trees. Close to shopping, Route 1, I95, Ft Belvoir, Huntington Metro Station and National Harbor. This home is available now.