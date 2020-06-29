7055 Huntley Run Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 10/18/19 Spacious 3 bdrm / 2.5 bath Alexandria Townhome - Property Id: 155495



Spacious and bright 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath end unit with open floor plan on main living level including living/dining area and kitchen. Kitchen features granite counters with bar area, stainless upgraded appliances, and gas range. Stackable washer/dryer also located off of kitchen.



HUGE master featuring W/I closet and luxurious master bath with dual vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower.



Crown molding, custom wood blinds throughout, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room.



One car garage with additional driveway parking spot and ample community street parking.



Minutes to Metro transit, Old Town Alexandria, Ft Belvoir, shopping, and recreation. Pets on case by case.

