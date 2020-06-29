All apartments in Groveton
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

7055 Huntley Run Pl

7055 Huntley Run Place · No Longer Available
Location

7055 Huntley Run Place, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 10/18/19 Spacious 3 bdrm / 2.5 bath Alexandria Townhome - Property Id: 155495

Spacious and bright 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath end unit with open floor plan on main living level including living/dining area and kitchen. Kitchen features granite counters with bar area, stainless upgraded appliances, and gas range. Stackable washer/dryer also located off of kitchen.

HUGE master featuring W/I closet and luxurious master bath with dual vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower.

Crown molding, custom wood blinds throughout, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room.

One car garage with additional driveway parking spot and ample community street parking.

Minutes to Metro transit, Old Town Alexandria, Ft Belvoir, shopping, and recreation. Pets on case by case.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155495p
Property Id 155495

(RLNE5158962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7055 Huntley Run Pl have any available units?
7055 Huntley Run Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 7055 Huntley Run Pl have?
Some of 7055 Huntley Run Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7055 Huntley Run Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7055 Huntley Run Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7055 Huntley Run Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7055 Huntley Run Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7055 Huntley Run Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7055 Huntley Run Pl offers parking.
Does 7055 Huntley Run Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7055 Huntley Run Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7055 Huntley Run Pl have a pool?
No, 7055 Huntley Run Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7055 Huntley Run Pl have accessible units?
No, 7055 Huntley Run Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7055 Huntley Run Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7055 Huntley Run Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 7055 Huntley Run Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 7055 Huntley Run Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
