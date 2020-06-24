All apartments in Groveton
6904 Vantage Dr

6904 Vantage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6904 Vantage Drive, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
all utils included
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
All utilities included, move-in ready 1 bed/1 bath

**PLEASE SCHEDULE BEFORE TOURING, we will not tour if you don't have an appointment**

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Private entrance
Full kitchen
In-unit high efficiency washer/dryer
Utilities included in rent
Cable/internet included in rent

Located less than 2 miles from Kingstowne Town Center, Target, Top Golf, Starbucks, and more! Walk to Huntley Meadows Park! 10 minute drive to Springfield Mall and to Old Town Alexandria!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96187
Property Id 96187

(RLNE5808482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6904 Vantage Dr have any available units?
6904 Vantage Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 6904 Vantage Dr have?
Some of 6904 Vantage Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6904 Vantage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6904 Vantage Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6904 Vantage Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6904 Vantage Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6904 Vantage Dr offer parking?
No, 6904 Vantage Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6904 Vantage Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6904 Vantage Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6904 Vantage Dr have a pool?
No, 6904 Vantage Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6904 Vantage Dr have accessible units?
No, 6904 Vantage Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6904 Vantage Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6904 Vantage Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6904 Vantage Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6904 Vantage Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
