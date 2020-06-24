6904 Vantage Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed all utils included microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

All utilities included, move-in ready 1 bed/1 bath - Property Id: 96187



**PLEASE SCHEDULE BEFORE TOURING, we will not tour if you don't have an appointment**



1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Private entrance

Full kitchen

In-unit high efficiency washer/dryer

Utilities included in rent

Cable/internet included in rent



Located less than 2 miles from Kingstowne Town Center, Target, Top Golf, Starbucks, and more! Walk to Huntley Meadows Park! 10 minute drive to Springfield Mall and to Old Town Alexandria!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96187

Property Id 96187



(RLNE5808482)