All apartments in Groveton
Find more places like 6732 HARRISON LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Groveton, VA
6732 HARRISON LANE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:18 AM
6732 HARRISON LANE
6732 Harrison Lane
No Longer Available
Location
6732 Harrison Lane, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4 bedroom, 2 bath single home completely renovated in 2018. Spacious yard. Perfect location for all commuters. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6732 HARRISON LANE have any available units?
6732 HARRISON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Groveton, VA
.
What amenities does 6732 HARRISON LANE have?
Some of 6732 HARRISON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 6732 HARRISON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6732 HARRISON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6732 HARRISON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6732 HARRISON LANE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Groveton
.
Does 6732 HARRISON LANE offer parking?
No, 6732 HARRISON LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6732 HARRISON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6732 HARRISON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6732 HARRISON LANE have a pool?
No, 6732 HARRISON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6732 HARRISON LANE have accessible units?
No, 6732 HARRISON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6732 HARRISON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6732 HARRISON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6732 HARRISON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6732 HARRISON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
