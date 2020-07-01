All apartments in Groveton
Find more places like 4530 LANTERN PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Groveton, VA
/
4530 LANTERN PLACE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

4530 LANTERN PLACE

4530 Lantern Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Groveton
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4530 Lantern Place, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Price reduced for quick possession! Wonderfully updated 4BR home! The property has an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances and newer cabinets. The home sits on a large level lot that has a patio, playground equipment, room for a garden and a storage shed. The garage can also be a workshop with an extra refrigerator and separate vacuum to keep your cars interior clean. This property is in close proximity to local commuter routes, bus lines, Washington DC, Fort Belvoir and Metro Stations. Bring your application, application fee of $40/adult and and EMD check to 6271 Franconia Rd., Alexandria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4530 LANTERN PLACE have any available units?
4530 LANTERN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 4530 LANTERN PLACE have?
Some of 4530 LANTERN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4530 LANTERN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4530 LANTERN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 LANTERN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4530 LANTERN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveton.
Does 4530 LANTERN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4530 LANTERN PLACE offers parking.
Does 4530 LANTERN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4530 LANTERN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 LANTERN PLACE have a pool?
No, 4530 LANTERN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4530 LANTERN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4530 LANTERN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 LANTERN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4530 LANTERN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4530 LANTERN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4530 LANTERN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy
Groveton, VA 22306
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr
Groveton, VA 22306

Similar Pages

Groveton 1 BedroomsGroveton 2 Bedrooms
Groveton Apartments with BalconyGroveton Dog Friendly Apartments
Groveton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MD
Capitol Heights, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDNewington, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University