4530 LANTERN PLACE

Price reduced for quick possession! Wonderfully updated 4BR home! The property has an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances and newer cabinets. The home sits on a large level lot that has a patio, playground equipment, room for a garden and a storage shed. The garage can also be a workshop with an extra refrigerator and separate vacuum to keep your cars interior clean. This property is in close proximity to local commuter routes, bus lines, Washington DC, Fort Belvoir and Metro Stations. Bring your application, application fee of $40/adult and and EMD check to 6271 Franconia Rd., Alexandria.