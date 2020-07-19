4409 COLDBROOKE COURT

Amenities

Enjoy bright, open living in Alexandria. Located in the Stoneybrooke neighborhood this 4- bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home with fenced-in yard and 2-car garage is the perfect place for you to call home. This home has been recently updated with all new energy-efficient windows, new custom blinds, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, ample counter space and wine rack. Home is wired for Verizon FIOS service, and is just a quick trip to the Metro. Additional ~music room~ on property has dedicated heating and, and could be used as an additional bedroom. No pet