Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:05 PM

4409 COLDBROOKE COURT

Location

4409 Coldbrooke Court, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy bright, open living in Alexandria. Located in the Stoneybrooke neighborhood this 4- bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home with fenced-in yard and 2-car garage is the perfect place for you to call home. This home has been recently updated with all new energy-efficient windows, new custom blinds, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, ample counter space and wine rack. Home is wired for Verizon FIOS service, and is just a quick trip to the Metro. Additional ~music room~ on property has dedicated heating and, and could be used as an additional bedroom. No pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

