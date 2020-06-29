All apartments in Groveton
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

3396 Beechcliff Dr

3396 Beechcliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3396 Beechcliff Drive, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful End Unit Townhouse! Lots of Windows! - Property Id: 229423

FOR RENT! Beautiful end unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Nice hardwood floors and carpets. Washer and dryer in unit. Wide open kitchen and HUGE deck for entertaining. Near military installations and close to Metro and buses. AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN 12th. Rental: 2,700 plus one month security deposit. Utilities are additional.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229423
Property Id 229423

(RLNE5587901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3396 Beechcliff Dr have any available units?
3396 Beechcliff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 3396 Beechcliff Dr have?
Some of 3396 Beechcliff Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3396 Beechcliff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3396 Beechcliff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3396 Beechcliff Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3396 Beechcliff Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3396 Beechcliff Dr offer parking?
No, 3396 Beechcliff Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3396 Beechcliff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3396 Beechcliff Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3396 Beechcliff Dr have a pool?
No, 3396 Beechcliff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3396 Beechcliff Dr have accessible units?
No, 3396 Beechcliff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3396 Beechcliff Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3396 Beechcliff Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3396 Beechcliff Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3396 Beechcliff Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
