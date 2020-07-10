All apartments in Groveton
2601 Schooley Dr

Location

2601 Schooley Drive, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dd51305068 ---- Desirable corner lot with driveway. Brick Split Foyer in excellent condition. Newer paint throughout. Screened in porch. Work space in utility room. Fully fenced back yard with storage shed. Home has 3 bedrooms on the upper level and a den in the lower. Wood burning fireplace is a nice touch for the cold months. Kick latches on both sliding doors. Must see! Available August 5th. **650 Minimum Credit Score Required** Disposal Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Schooley Dr have any available units?
2601 Schooley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 2601 Schooley Dr have?
Some of 2601 Schooley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Schooley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Schooley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Schooley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2601 Schooley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2601 Schooley Dr offer parking?
No, 2601 Schooley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2601 Schooley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2601 Schooley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Schooley Dr have a pool?
No, 2601 Schooley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Schooley Dr have accessible units?
No, 2601 Schooley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Schooley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Schooley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Schooley Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2601 Schooley Dr has units with air conditioning.

