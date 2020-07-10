2601 Schooley Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dd51305068 ---- Desirable corner lot with driveway. Brick Split Foyer in excellent condition. Newer paint throughout. Screened in porch. Work space in utility room. Fully fenced back yard with storage shed. Home has 3 bedrooms on the upper level and a den in the lower. Wood burning fireplace is a nice touch for the cold months. Kick latches on both sliding doors. Must see! Available August 5th. **650 Minimum Credit Score Required** Disposal Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit