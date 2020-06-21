All apartments in Glen Allen
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

10232 Acworth Dr

10232 Acworth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10232 Acworth Drive, Glen Allen, VA 23060

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
10232 Acworth Dr Available 07/01/20 Convenient location, beautiful home! - 2-Story Colonial with formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors. Bright kitchen with breakfast area and pantry and recent refrigerator replacement. Family room with hardwood floors and fireplace. Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet. Large first floor laundry room / mudroom with separate entrance. Beautiful rear deck with large private fenced backyard. Glen Allen Elementary, Hungary Springs Middle & Glen Allen HIgh School.

Applications and viewings can be scheduled online at www.rpmrichmondmetro.com. In person viewings will begin scheduling soon and applications are processed on a first come first basis. This is a deal you won't want to miss!

***BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED*** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean, healthy living environment.

Nonrefundable $50 application fee for all applicants 18 or older to apply and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up prior to move-in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Ralph Reahard.

Real Property Management- Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

(RLNE5835691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10232 Acworth Dr have any available units?
10232 Acworth Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Allen, VA.
What amenities does 10232 Acworth Dr have?
Some of 10232 Acworth Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10232 Acworth Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10232 Acworth Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10232 Acworth Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10232 Acworth Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10232 Acworth Dr offer parking?
No, 10232 Acworth Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10232 Acworth Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10232 Acworth Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10232 Acworth Dr have a pool?
No, 10232 Acworth Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10232 Acworth Dr have accessible units?
No, 10232 Acworth Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10232 Acworth Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10232 Acworth Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10232 Acworth Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10232 Acworth Dr has units with air conditioning.
