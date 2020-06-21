Amenities

10232 Acworth Dr Available 07/01/20 Convenient location, beautiful home! - 2-Story Colonial with formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors. Bright kitchen with breakfast area and pantry and recent refrigerator replacement. Family room with hardwood floors and fireplace. Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet. Large first floor laundry room / mudroom with separate entrance. Beautiful rear deck with large private fenced backyard. Glen Allen Elementary, Hungary Springs Middle & Glen Allen HIgh School.



Applications and viewings can be scheduled online at www.rpmrichmondmetro.com. In person viewings will begin scheduling soon and applications are processed on a first come first basis. This is a deal you won't want to miss!



***BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED*** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean, healthy living environment.



Nonrefundable $50 application fee for all applicants 18 or older to apply and $150 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up prior to move-in date. Professionally managed and offered by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Ralph Reahard.



Real Property Management- Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



