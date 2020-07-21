14526 Kentish Fire St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Professionally Leased and Managed by RentSimple. Available for Showing on your Schedule and Rent Ready! Inquire for Instructions! Beautiful 3 Story Townhome at Village Place in a perfect location with convenient access to 29,66, and 15 and walking distance to Old Town Haymarket! New Carpet and Paint, Upgraded kitchen and main level wood floors, with gas appliances, small back deck, large pantry, open concept floor plan with a central gas fireplace, and an ample master suite with dual vanities! Comes with a 2 car garage! Apply Online, No Cert Funds! (HOA is paid by Owner)