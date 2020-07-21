All apartments in Gainesville
14526 Kentish Fire St
Last updated January 28 2020 at 6:57 PM

14526 Kentish Fire St

14526 Kentish Fire Street · No Longer Available
Location

14526 Kentish Fire Street, Gainesville, VA 20155

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Professionally Leased and Managed by RentSimple. Available for Showing on your Schedule and Rent Ready! Inquire for Instructions! Beautiful 3 Story Townhome at Village Place in a perfect location with convenient access to 29,66, and 15 and walking distance to Old Town Haymarket! New Carpet and Paint, Upgraded kitchen and main level wood floors, with gas appliances, small back deck, large pantry, open concept floor plan with a central gas fireplace, and an ample master suite with dual vanities! Comes with a 2 car garage! Apply Online, No Cert Funds! (HOA is paid by Owner)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14526 Kentish Fire St have any available units?
14526 Kentish Fire St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 14526 Kentish Fire St have?
Some of 14526 Kentish Fire St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14526 Kentish Fire St currently offering any rent specials?
14526 Kentish Fire St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14526 Kentish Fire St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14526 Kentish Fire St is pet friendly.
Does 14526 Kentish Fire St offer parking?
Yes, 14526 Kentish Fire St offers parking.
Does 14526 Kentish Fire St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14526 Kentish Fire St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14526 Kentish Fire St have a pool?
No, 14526 Kentish Fire St does not have a pool.
Does 14526 Kentish Fire St have accessible units?
No, 14526 Kentish Fire St does not have accessible units.
Does 14526 Kentish Fire St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14526 Kentish Fire St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14526 Kentish Fire St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14526 Kentish Fire St does not have units with air conditioning.
