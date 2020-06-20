1808 SAG HARBOR LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Commuters Dream Just Mins Away From Downtown Fredericksburg Train Station. Beautiful Brand New Town Home Located In The Heart Of Central Park. Walk Across The Street To Wegmans & Do Your Shopping. Staying In For The Evening, & Cooking Is Something You Love, Then This Chefs Kitchen Will Not Disappoint W/ 10 Ft Quartz Island, Glass Cook Top Range, Microwave & Pantry ...A True Cooks Delight. This Large Open Floor Plan W/ Great Deck Is Made For Entertaining. Main Level Features A Large Rec Room W/ Garage Access & Full Bath. Need To Retreat? Master Bedroom Features En Suite W/ Gorgeous Glass Walk In Shower, Double Vanities & Beautiful Tile Floor. Large Walk In Closet Great For Storing Your Central Park Shopping Finds. 2 Additional Bedrooms & Full Bath Round Out This Level. 2 Car Garage W/ Remote & Large Driveway! Community Has Large Out Door Pool Area W/ Multiple Grills, Lounging Space, Tot Lot & Community Center. Blinds and Ceiling Fans Being Installed In The Next Two Weeks. Don't Miss This One. Come See It Before It Is Gone.