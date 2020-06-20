All apartments in Fredericksburg
1808 SAG HARBOR LANE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:57 PM

1808 SAG HARBOR LANE

1808 Sag Harbor Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1808 Sag Harbor Ln, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Commuters Dream Just Mins Away From Downtown Fredericksburg Train Station. Beautiful Brand New Town Home Located In The Heart Of Central Park. Walk Across The Street To Wegmans & Do Your Shopping. Staying In For The Evening, & Cooking Is Something You Love, Then This Chefs Kitchen Will Not Disappoint W/ 10 Ft Quartz Island, Glass Cook Top Range, Microwave & Pantry ...A True Cooks Delight. This Large Open Floor Plan W/ Great Deck Is Made For Entertaining. Main Level Features A Large Rec Room W/ Garage Access & Full Bath. Need To Retreat? Master Bedroom Features En Suite W/ Gorgeous Glass Walk In Shower, Double Vanities & Beautiful Tile Floor. Large Walk In Closet Great For Storing Your Central Park Shopping Finds. 2 Additional Bedrooms & Full Bath Round Out This Level. 2 Car Garage W/ Remote & Large Driveway! Community Has Large Out Door Pool Area W/ Multiple Grills, Lounging Space, Tot Lot & Community Center. Blinds and Ceiling Fans Being Installed In The Next Two Weeks. Don't Miss This One. Come See It Before It Is Gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 SAG HARBOR LANE have any available units?
1808 SAG HARBOR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fredericksburg, VA.
How much is rent in Fredericksburg, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fredericksburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 SAG HARBOR LANE have?
Some of 1808 SAG HARBOR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 SAG HARBOR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1808 SAG HARBOR LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 SAG HARBOR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1808 SAG HARBOR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fredericksburg.
Does 1808 SAG HARBOR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1808 SAG HARBOR LANE does offer parking.
Does 1808 SAG HARBOR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 SAG HARBOR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 SAG HARBOR LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1808 SAG HARBOR LANE has a pool.
Does 1808 SAG HARBOR LANE have accessible units?
No, 1808 SAG HARBOR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 SAG HARBOR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 SAG HARBOR LANE has units with dishwashers.
