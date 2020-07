Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Townhome in sought after Idlewild in Fredericksburg VA. Home has 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Brand new granite counter tops and appliances. Kitchen and Family Room combo with new flooring. Dining and Family Room Combo. Main floor has a Den, full bath and laundry room and an entrance to the attached 2 car garage. Deck off the back. Cross street from park