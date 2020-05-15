All apartments in Franconia
Last updated May 15 2020 at 10:28 AM

7729 SULLIVAN CIR

7729 Sullivan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7729 Sullivan Circle, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Welcome to 7729 Sullivan Circle, a spectacular brick-front 4 bedroom townhome in popular Island Creek. As you enter a grand 2-story foyer offers hardwood floors which lead into the spacious, open-concept living and dining rooms. The fantastic eat-in kitchen includes an island with a double sink and an overhang for barstool seating, recessed lighting, and ample cabinet and counter space. An attached breakfast area has a door leading to the deck overlooking the trees. A fabulous master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and French doors lead into the luxurious master bathroom which offers a relaxing soaking tub, a double sink vanity and a separate shower. A washer and dryer can be found on the bedroom level for easy convenience. The lower level has a terrific rec room including a cozy gas fireplace with mantle, plenty of storage options, and a sliding glass door leading out to a brick patio. This home offers great community amenities including a swimming pool, community clubhouse, sport courts, tot lots and playgrounds, and numerous walking paths throughout the neighborhood. It is conveniently located close to Fort Belvoir, the Franconia-Springfield Metro station and all major commuter routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7729 SULLIVAN CIR have any available units?
7729 SULLIVAN CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 7729 SULLIVAN CIR have?
Some of 7729 SULLIVAN CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7729 SULLIVAN CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7729 SULLIVAN CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7729 SULLIVAN CIR pet-friendly?
No, 7729 SULLIVAN CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 7729 SULLIVAN CIR offer parking?
Yes, 7729 SULLIVAN CIR offers parking.
Does 7729 SULLIVAN CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7729 SULLIVAN CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7729 SULLIVAN CIR have a pool?
Yes, 7729 SULLIVAN CIR has a pool.
Does 7729 SULLIVAN CIR have accessible units?
No, 7729 SULLIVAN CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7729 SULLIVAN CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7729 SULLIVAN CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7729 SULLIVAN CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7729 SULLIVAN CIR does not have units with air conditioning.

