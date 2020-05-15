7729 SULLIVAN CIR

Amenities

Welcome to 7729 Sullivan Circle, a spectacular brick-front 4 bedroom townhome in popular Island Creek. As you enter a grand 2-story foyer offers hardwood floors which lead into the spacious, open-concept living and dining rooms. The fantastic eat-in kitchen includes an island with a double sink and an overhang for barstool seating, recessed lighting, and ample cabinet and counter space. An attached breakfast area has a door leading to the deck overlooking the trees. A fabulous master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and French doors lead into the luxurious master bathroom which offers a relaxing soaking tub, a double sink vanity and a separate shower. A washer and dryer can be found on the bedroom level for easy convenience. The lower level has a terrific rec room including a cozy gas fireplace with mantle, plenty of storage options, and a sliding glass door leading out to a brick patio. This home offers great community amenities including a swimming pool, community clubhouse, sport courts, tot lots and playgrounds, and numerous walking paths throughout the neighborhood. It is conveniently located close to Fort Belvoir, the Franconia-Springfield Metro station and all major commuter routes.